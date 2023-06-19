US Navy selects General Dynamics IT to support surface warfare training

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has been awarded a $383 million training support services contract by the US Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Dahlgren Division in Virginia.

The award is on behalf of Surface Combat Systems Training Command and has a one-year base period with four option years.

Over the full term of the contract, GDIT will train more than 100,000 US and allied sailors in classrooms and simulators ashore and aboard warships around the globe. The work covers instructor support, curriculum development, training aids and programme management.

Brian Sheridan, GDIT's senior VP for defence said: 'We are looking forward to continuing to provide the navy with modern training services to strengthen its overall fleet operations and warfighting readiness.'

This award follows GDIT's $1.7 billion Flight School Training Support Services contract from the US Army in April.