US Navy selects General Dynamics IT to support surface warfare training
General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has been awarded a $383 million training support services contract by the US Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Dahlgren Division in Virginia.
The award is on behalf of Surface Combat Systems Training Command and has a one-year base period with four option years.
Over the full term of the contract, GDIT will train more than 100,000 US and allied sailors in classrooms and simulators ashore and aboard warships around the globe. The work covers instructor support, curriculum development, training aids and programme management.
Brian Sheridan, GDIT's senior VP for defence said: 'We are looking forward to continuing to provide the navy with modern training services to strengthen its overall fleet operations and warfighting readiness.'
This award follows GDIT's $1.7 billion Flight School Training Support Services contract from the US Army in April.
Paris Air Show: New cockpit voice recorder certified for T-6 trainer aircraft
The US FAA has approved installation of Curtiss-Wright's Fortress CVR25 cockpit recorder to upgrade T-6 Texan II trainer aircraft worldwide.
British Army resumes Ajax training as review criticises MoD procurement
British Field Army units have resumed training on the beleaguered Ajax platform as a mammoth review into the procurement of the vehicle is made public.
Cubic provides SPEAR debrief solution to Royal Australian Air Force
Cubic has been awarded a contract by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) for licences and hardware to operate the company's Simplified Planning, Execution, Analysis, Reconstruction (SPEAR) software suite.
Red 6 secures funding for augmented reality system for trainer jets
Trainer jets that will receive Red 6's Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) include the TF-50, the BAE Hawk T2 and T-7 Red Hawk.
Royal Air Force extends training facility in hope of improved training pipeline
The Strategic Defence and Security Review initiative is expected to increase the throughput of trainee pilots by nearly 50%.
CAE wins US Air Force helicopter introductory training contract
CAE has been awarded the USAF Rotary Wing Introductory Flight Training (IFT-R) contract to support Air Education and Training Command (AETC).