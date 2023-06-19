To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy selects General Dynamics IT to support surface warfare training

19th June 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

GDIT's latest contract will support the USN's Surface Combat Systems Training Command. (Photo: GDIT)

General Dynamics IT will train over 100,000 US and allied sailors over a five-year period if all contract options are exercised.

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has been awarded a $383 million training support services contract by the US Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Dahlgren Division in Virginia. 

The award is on behalf of Surface Combat Systems Training Command and has a one-year base period with four option years.

Over the full term of the contract, GDIT will train more than 100,000 US and allied sailors in classrooms and simulators ashore and aboard warships around the globe. The work covers instructor support, curriculum development, training aids and programme management.

Brian Sheridan, GDIT's senior VP for defence said: 'We are looking forward to continuing to provide the navy with modern training services to strengthen its overall fleet operations and warfighting readiness.'

This award follows GDIT's $1.7 billion Flight School Training Support Services contract from the US Army in April.

