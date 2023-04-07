General Dynamics to work on $1.7 billion US flight programme

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has been awarded the Flight School Training Support Services contract worth $1.7 billion by the US Army.

The programme will be managed by the US Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation.

The contract has a five-year base period and seven option years.

The contract is intended to support the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence, which leads the Flight School XXI programme at Fort Rucker, Alabama, the primary training program for all Army rotary-wing aviators.

General Dynamics will use advanced simulation technology to train approximately 4,000 entry-level and graduate-level students each year in multiple cargo, attack, utility and training helicopter platforms.

The company will own, operate, maintain and upgrade a suite of virtual flight simulators, providing related training and programme management services.

DYIT has experience delivering modern training environments across the US DoD, including live, virtual and constructive solutions and multi-domain operations training.