General Dynamics to work on $1.7 billion US flight programme
General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has been awarded the Flight School Training Support Services contract worth $1.7 billion by the US Army.
The programme will be managed by the US Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation.
The contract has a five-year base period and seven option years.
Related Articles
US Army soldiers train for large-scale combat operations against CBRN threats
US Army opens new horizons with 3D printing for vehicle parts
US details new $2.6 billion package of support for Ukraine
The contract is intended to support the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence, which leads the Flight School XXI programme at Fort Rucker, Alabama, the primary training program for all Army rotary-wing aviators.
General Dynamics will use advanced simulation technology to train approximately 4,000 entry-level and graduate-level students each year in multiple cargo, attack, utility and training helicopter platforms.
The company will own, operate, maintain and upgrade a suite of virtual flight simulators, providing related training and programme management services.
DYIT has experience delivering modern training environments across the US DoD, including live, virtual and constructive solutions and multi-domain operations training.
More from Training
-
Hadean proves British Army CTTP solution resilience in austere environment
Hadean has completed scene-setting works for the British Army's Collective Training Transformation Programme as industry anxiously awaits developments on the nearly $800 million competition.
-
General Atomics helps train Marines for MQ-9A Reaper as service struggles to meet UAV operator requirements
General Atomics is conducting high-level training exercises with the US Marine Corps using its MQ-9A Reaper as the service experiences training problems under arrangements that could lead to a potential long-term partnership.
-
British Army's training capabilities reach new heights with VBS4
Elbit Systems UK has integrated Bohemia Interactive Simulation's DVS2 into the British Army's Combined Arms Virtual Simulation system for advanced military training. IFTech has also integrated BISim's VBS4 into its smart battle suit.