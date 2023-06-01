CAE takes US Army flight school training support subcontract

The contract, worth $455 million, supports the recent $1.7 billion award to GDIT by the US Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) for simulation capabilities and training support services to prepare initial entry-level and graduate-level rotary-wing flight training at Fort Novosel.

Under the terms of the 12-year contract, CAE will build and deliver new full-flight simulators for the CH-47F Chinook and UH-60M Black Hawk platforms to meet the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence’s (USAACE's) rotary‑wing simulation services requirements.

In addition to owning and operating the new training devices, CAE will also implement CH-47F and UH‑60M software configurations for reconfigurable collective training devices.

Located at the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE), FSTSS represents the world’s largest helicopter simulation training programme, replacing the former Flight School XXI (FSXXI) effort, which supported simulation and training for nearly two decades.

The FSXXI programme trains approximately 3.900 army aviators annually.