US Navy anti-sub exercise puts crewed-uncrewed teaming to the test
As part of the USN's Integrated Battle Problem 2023 (IBP-23) exercise, GA-ASI has conducted a series of ASW missions flying a company-owned MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAV alongside navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadrons (HSMs).
The HSM squadrons flew MH-60R Seahawk helicopters out of NAS North Island off the coast of California on 24-25 April.
The crewed-uncrewed teaming exercise saw MH-60s dropping sonobuoys to detect a mobile training target.
Using the combined SeaGuardian and MH-60R teaming, correlation and location of the target was achieved and tactical reports transmitted to the Commander, Task Force (CTF) 34 Theater ASW Center at NAS Pearl Harbor via the MQ-9B crew.
The CTF then directed a coordinated constructive 'kill' of the simulated submarine with notional torpedoes dropped from the helicopters. The ASW payload on the SeaGuardian uses the latest model General Dynamics Mission Systems Sonobuoy Processor.
'These advanced tactics, techniques and procedures utilising MUM-T further reinforce the advantages to unmanned aircraft in combat with less risk to force,' said GA-ASI VP of DoD strategic development Patrick Shortsleeve.
