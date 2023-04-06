To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India seeks additional armaments for MH-60R fleet

6th April 2023 - 06:47 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

The Indian Navy is seeking additional weapons to arm its MH-60R helicopter fleet. (Photo: IN)

Additional missiles and torpedoes are on the cards to equip India's incoming fleet of MH-60R multi-mission helicopters.

The Indian Navy (IN) is acquiring additional armaments, worth an estimated $300 million, for its fleet of 24 MH-60R helicopters.

Industry sources said these procurements, via the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) route, include an unspecified number of AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and MK 54 lightweight torpedoes.

These will supplement 19 AGM-114 Hellfires (plus training missiles) and 30 MK 54 torpedoes acquired under the $2.6 billion contract for the MH-60Rs, an FMS case signed in February 2020.

The IN has so far received six MH-60Rs, which are also armed with Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System (APKWS) rockets and M240D machine

