India seeks additional armaments for MH-60R fleet

The Indian Navy (IN) is acquiring additional armaments, worth an estimated $300 million, for its fleet of 24 MH-60R helicopters.

Industry sources said these procurements, via the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) route, include an unspecified number of AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and MK 54 lightweight torpedoes.

These will supplement 19 AGM-114 Hellfires (plus training missiles) and 30 MK 54 torpedoes acquired under the $2.6 billion contract for the MH-60Rs, an FMS case signed in February 2020.

The IN has so far received six MH-60Rs, which are also armed with Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System (APKWS) rockets and M240D machine