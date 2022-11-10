To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Sweden could face ASW capability gap by slashing NH90

10th November 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

If the Swedish government approves current plans, retiring the NH90 could create an ASW and ASuW rotary-wing capability gap for the Nordic nation. (Photo: Swedish Armed Forces)

As Sweden is set to become a NATO member, its regional ASW and ASuW responsibilities will increase. Phasing out the NH90 gradually will win some time for Stockholm, but soon it will have to make a decision on a new helicopter capability.

The Swedish Armed Forces' Supreme Commander Gen Micael Bydén announced last week that the country was cancelling its purchase agreement of NH90 maritime helicopters due to problems with the availability of the NHIndustries-designed rotorcraft.

The ruling on the NH90 came as part of a wider defence modernisation and procurement plan.

The announcement was no surprise, however, as Maj Gen Carl-Johan Edstrom, chief of the Swedish Air Force, said at a 17 July press briefing that Sweden will make a decision this autumn whether to continue to operate the NH90 or ‘go the way of Norway’ and turn to another platform.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us