Sweden could face ASW capability gap by slashing NH90
The Swedish Armed Forces' Supreme Commander Gen Micael Bydén announced last week that the country was cancelling its purchase agreement of NH90 maritime helicopters due to problems with the availability of the NHIndustries-designed rotorcraft.
The ruling on the NH90 came as part of a wider defence modernisation and procurement plan.
The announcement was no surprise, however, as Maj Gen Carl-Johan Edstrom, chief of the Swedish Air Force, said at a 17 July press briefing that Sweden will make a decision this autumn whether to continue to operate the NH90 or ‘go the way of Norway’ and turn to another platform.
