General Atomics delivers first new build extended range MQ-9A to US Marine Corps
The MQ-9A ER increases the endurance of the UAS beyond 30 hours without sacrificing sensor capabilities.
Delivery of the first new build MQ-9A ER is part of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Unmanned Expeditionary (MUX) programme.
GA-ASI MQ-9 systems VP Fred Darlington said: 'It's exciting to make this initial delivery to NAVAIR, which strengthens the relationship between GA-ASI, the USMC and NAVAIR, while launching the MUX MALE (medium-altitude, long-endurance) programme of record from concept into reality,'
Related Articles
General Atomics achieves AI flight milestone with Avenger UAV
Highway landing opens door to future MQ-9 Reaper capabilities
Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force begins trials with MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAS
The USMC selected the US drone maker to deliver eight MQ-9A ERs in 2022.
The UAS is designed with field-retrofittable capabilities, including wing-mounted fuel pods and reinforced landing gear.
It offers long-endurance, persistent surveillance capabilities with full-motion video and synthetic aperture radar.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
SOF Week 2023: AeroVironment introduces VTOL kit for Puma AE UAS (video)
AeroVironment has introduced the Puma VTOL kit, designed for plug-and-play integration into Puma 2 AE and Puma 3 AE small uncrewed aircraft systems.
-
Ground-breaking IRIX loitering munition unveiled at DEFEA 2023, bolstering Greece’s defence industry and military capabilities (Studio)
The IRIX has been designed as a robust yet cost-effective loitering munition and embodies Paramount’s portable production concept.
-
SOF Week: Teledyne FLIR unveils voice command capability for Black Hornet 3
The voice command upgrade to the Black Hornet 3 aims to reduce the cognitive burden of end users and satisfies emerging demand signals from special operations forces.
-
IMDEX 2023: Flyby and Thales look to further Jackal development after successful missile firing
Having successfully developed and successfully fired a Lightweight Multi-Role Missile (LMM) from the Jackal drone, Flyby Technology and Thales see the system as offering a cross-domain capability for the UK and others.
-
IMDEX 2023: Aeronautics sees growing interest in maritime UAV integration
Israeli UAV maker Aeronautics, known for its Orbiter family of systems, has told Shephard that the company sees great potential in the maritime space and navies’ growing interest in integrating drones into the domain globally.