General Atomics delivers first new build extended range MQ-9A to US Marine Corps

The MQ-9A ER increases the endurance of the UAS beyond 30 hours without sacrificing sensor capabilities.

Delivery of the first new build MQ-9A ER is part of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Unmanned Expeditionary (MUX) programme.

GA-ASI MQ-9 systems VP Fred Darlington said: 'It's exciting to make this initial delivery to NAVAIR, which strengthens the relationship between GA-ASI, the USMC and NAVAIR, while launching the MUX MALE (medium-altitude, long-endurance) programme of record from concept into reality,'

Related Articles

General Atomics achieves AI flight milestone with Avenger UAV

Highway landing opens door to future MQ-9 Reaper capabilities

Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force begins trials with MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAS

The USMC selected the US drone maker to deliver eight MQ-9A ERs in 2022.

The UAS is designed with field-retrofittable capabilities, including wing-mounted fuel pods and reinforced landing gear.

It offers long-endurance, persistent surveillance capabilities with full-motion video and synthetic aperture radar.