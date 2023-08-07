US Air Force awards option 5 on T-1A trainer upgrade contract

This option includes the upgrade of three operational flight trainer simulators and provides one new Part Task Trainer. The simulators will reflect the T-1A AMP aircraft configuration.

The Air Education and Training Command (AETC) plans to use the upgraded simulators to train USAF pilots.

This work builds on the larger Avionics Modification Program (AMP) upgrade, which completed the modification of the 73rd and final aircraft earlier this year.

Developed based on the Beech 400A, the T-1A Jayhawk is a medium-range, twin-engine jet trainer used by AETC to train future pilots of the air force’s airlift and tanker aircraft including the KC-135, KC-46 and C-130. It is used in the advanced phase of specialised undergraduate pilot training.

It is also used to support navigator training for the USAF, USN, USMC and international services.