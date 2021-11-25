I/ITSEC 2021: Vertex Aerospace wins more T-1A business

I/ITSEC 2021: XR to aid USSOCOM jumpmaster training
USSOCOM is set to receive a new XR free-fall jumpmaster virtual training system to supplement its initial and recurrent training courses.
Vertex Aerospace LLC has been awarded a $9.9 million contract for option year four as part of an overall $69.4 firm-fixed-price contract for contractor-operated and maintained base supply of the Air Education and Training Command’s (AETC) fleet of 178 T-1A Jayhawk trainer aircraft.
According to the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Tinker AFB in Oklahoma, this award was the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received.
Vertex was the previous incumbent.
The T-1A Jayhawk is a medium-range, twin-engine jet trainer used in the advanced phase of specialised undergraduate pilot training for students selected to fly airlift or tanker aircraft. It is also used to support navigator training for the US Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and international students.
The first T-1A was delivered to the USAF in 1992 and student training commenced in 1993.
Vertex will carry out the support work at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas; Laughlin AFB, Texas; Vance AFB, Oklahoma; Columbus AFB, Mississippi; and Pensacola Naval Air Station, Florida.
Work is expected to be completed by 30 November 2022.
Vertex Aerospace’s training portfolio was boosted earlier this year with the acquisition of Raytheon Technologies’ Defence Training and Mission Critical Solutions business.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the USAF ordered its initial T-1A aircraft from Raytheon in 1990. The US Air Force expects to retire the aircraft in 2030.
USSOCOM is set to receive a new XR free-fall jumpmaster virtual training system to supplement its initial and recurrent training courses.
Boeing is to convert more F-16Cs into supersonic aerial targets.
Shephard talks to Elbit Systems and Elbit Systems UK about the upcoming I/ITSEC 2021 and developments concerning UK programmes.
The increasing complexity of emerging technologies is placing pressure on the optimisation of military training. In particular, air force training comes at a premium, so the right balance of tools and techniques is crucial for cost-effectiveness.
As part of the Vertex Solutions team, Ryan Aerospace is delivering flight training simulators to support the USAF's Pilot Training Transformation programme.
Comms simulation specialists ASTi will be using I/ITSEC 21 to showcase a number of its products alongside integration with Microsoft's HoloLens.