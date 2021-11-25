I/ITSEC 2021: Vertex Aerospace wins more T-1A business

The US Air Force operates the T-1A from four sites plus NAS Pensacola. (Photo: DVIDS)

Vertex Aerospace has won another year supporting the US Air Force's T-1A Jayhawk multi-engine training fleet.

Vertex Aerospace LLC has been awarded a $9.9 million contract for option year four as part of an overall $69.4 firm-fixed-price contract for contractor-operated and maintained base supply of the Air Education and Training Command’s (AETC) fleet of 178 T-1A Jayhawk trainer aircraft.

According to the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Tinker AFB in Oklahoma, this award was the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received.

Vertex was the previous incumbent.

The T-1A Jayhawk is a medium-range, twin-engine jet trainer used in the advanced phase of specialised undergraduate pilot training for students selected to fly airlift or tanker aircraft. It is also used to support navigator training for the US Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and international students.

The first T-1A was delivered to the USAF in 1992 and student training commenced in 1993.

Vertex will carry out the support work at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas; Laughlin AFB, Texas; Vance AFB, Oklahoma; Columbus AFB, Mississippi; and Pensacola Naval Air Station, Florida.

Work is expected to be completed by 30 November 2022.

Vertex Aerospace’s training portfolio was boosted earlier this year with the acquisition of Raytheon Technologies’ Defence Training and Mission Critical Solutions business.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the USAF ordered its initial T-1A aircraft from Raytheon in 1990. The US Air Force expects to retire the aircraft in 2030.