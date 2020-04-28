To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Field Aerospace awarded USN KRACEn contract

28th April 2020 - 12:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Field Aerospace confirmed on 27 April that it secured a 10-year Kits, Recovery, Augmentation, Components and Engines (KRACEn) multiple award contract (MAC) worth $6.1 billion for the USN.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity MAC will ensure the provision of modification kit build and installations, recovery of downed aircraft, repair and overhaul of aircraft components, repair and overhaul of engines and augmentation labour supplement for maintenance both at sea and onshore.

Roy Harris, executive director of Commander, Fleet Readiness Centre (COMFRC), said: ‘As one of 42 small business industry partners, Field Aerospace will help enable COMFRC to effectively use the KRACEn enterprise contract vehicle allowing the Navy to meet its sustainment needs expeditiously while delivering improved outcomes.’

