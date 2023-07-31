Canada selects SkyAlyne for multi-billion-dollar Future Aircrew Training

Canada has named SkyAlyne as the preferred bidder in the competition for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) programme.

The contract has not been awarded yet, but it is expected to reach billions in value, spanning over two decades, making it one of the most significant service contracts ever awarded by the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND).

The final contract award is anticipated in 2024, and work will begin immediately following.

It will cover all aspects of the required training and in-service support to train Canadian military pilots, Air Combat Systems Officers (ACSOs) and Airborne Electronic