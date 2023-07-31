To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Canada selects SkyAlyne for multi-billion-dollar Future Aircrew Training

Canada selects SkyAlyne for multi-billion-dollar Future Aircrew Training

31st July 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

SkyAlyne will provide the Grob G 120TP and King Air 260 as fixed-wing turboprop pilot trainers. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The multi-billion-dollar Future Aircrew Training contract is set to span over two decades, making it one of the most significant service agreements ever awarded by Canada.

Canada has named SkyAlyne as the preferred bidder in the competition for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) programme.

The contract has not been awarded yet, but it is expected to reach billions in value, spanning over two decades, making it one of the most significant service contracts ever awarded by the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND). 

The final contract award is anticipated in 2024, and work will begin immediately following.

It will cover all aspects of the required training and in-service support to train Canadian military pilots, Air Combat Systems Officers (ACSOs) and Airborne Electronic

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us