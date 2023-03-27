Ukrainian crews to complete Challenger tank training

Ukrainian personnel have completed training on British Challenger 2 tanks in the UK and have returned to their home country.

Training began soon after the UK announced it would donate 14 Challengers to the invaded Eastern European country.

UK military personnel spent weeks training Ukrainians how to operate, command and fight with the MBTs and work together as a Challenger 2 tank crew.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: ‘It is truly inspiring to witness the determination of Ukrainian soldiers having completed their training on British Challenger 2 tanks on British soil.

‘They return to their homeland better equipped, but to no less danger. We will continue to stand by them and do all we can to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.’

Lt Col John Stone, who oversaw the training programme, said: ‘We have all been hugely impressed with the level of competence displayed and have no doubt that that our friends will use the Challenger 2 tanks most effectively in the battles to come as they fight to defend their homeland.’

The UK was the first country to provide Ukraine with modern Western tanks, prompting other nations to donate their own vehicles– notably, the German-made Leopard 2.