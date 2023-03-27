Ukrainian crews to complete Challenger tank training
Ukrainian personnel have completed training on British Challenger 2 tanks in the UK and have returned to their home country.
Training began soon after the UK announced it would donate 14 Challengers to the invaded Eastern European country.
UK military personnel spent weeks training Ukrainians how to operate, command and fight with the MBTs and work together as a Challenger 2 tank crew.
Related Articles
Challenger and Leopard tanks come with potential pitfalls for Ukraine
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: ‘It is truly inspiring to witness the determination of Ukrainian soldiers having completed their training on British Challenger 2 tanks on British soil.
‘They return to their homeland better equipped, but to no less danger. We will continue to stand by them and do all we can to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.’
Lt Col John Stone, who oversaw the training programme, said: ‘We have all been hugely impressed with the level of competence displayed and have no doubt that that our friends will use the Challenger 2 tanks most effectively in the battles to come as they fight to defend their homeland.’
The UK was the first country to provide Ukraine with modern Western tanks, prompting other nations to donate their own vehicles– notably, the German-made Leopard 2.
More from Training
-
US Air Force jet trainer upgrade prevents obsolescence and improves availability
Contractor Field Aerospace has completed work on the Avionics Modification Program for the USAF's T-1 Jayhawk fleet to address obsolescence issues, increase aircraft availability and decrease sustainment costs.
-
Varjo-Aechelon partnership on US Air Force training programme continues run of success for Finnish company
Aechelon and Varjo are collaborating to provide mixed reality (MR) technology for the USAF's 31st Combat Training Squadron to enhance readiness to combat evolving threats.
-
Lockheed Martin wins contract for F-16 training and sustainment
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $25 million contract to provide F-16 operational capability and maintenance training for international partner nations.
-
Aeralis teams up with AI company on digital enterprise model for aircraft services
Aeralis has signed an MoU with Aerogility to develop a digital enterprise model for aircraft services, focusing on optimising whole-life costs and aircraft availability
-
BAE Systems to work on British Army’s CTTP pathfinder project
BAE Systems and Pitch Technologies UK will deliver new virtual training solutions for the British Army under the Collective Training Transformation Programme.
-
France buys new sims for its E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft
The full flight simulator procurement falls under the cockpit modernisation programme awarded to Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance.