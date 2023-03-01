To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • UK readies Ukrainian soldiers for Challenger tank operations

UK readies Ukrainian soldiers for Challenger tank operations

1st March 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace visited the training site to meet the UK trainers and Ukrainian soldiers. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK training programme for Ukrainian soldiers on Challenger 2 tanks is ongoing in England while other troops have completed a five-week advanced US training course in Germany.

The UK government has confirmed that training on UK Challenger 2 tanks for Ukrainian soldiers is continuing at pace in the southwest of England.

This comes after the UK committed to providing 14 MBTs and accompanying ammunition to support Ukraine's defence.

The training programme, which lasts for several weeks, sees experienced Ukrainian soldiers learning how to effectively operate the tanks in combat conditions.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace visited the site to meet the UK trainers and Ukrainian soldiers.

During the trip, he reaffirmed the UK's commitment to support Ukraine and its armed forces, stating that ‘Ukrainians will continue to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us