UK readies Ukrainian soldiers for Challenger tank operations

The UK government has confirmed that training on UK Challenger 2 tanks for Ukrainian soldiers is continuing at pace in the southwest of England.

This comes after the UK committed to providing 14 MBTs and accompanying ammunition to support Ukraine's defence.

The training programme, which lasts for several weeks, sees experienced Ukrainian soldiers learning how to effectively operate the tanks in combat conditions.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace visited the site to meet the UK trainers and Ukrainian soldiers.

During the trip, he reaffirmed the UK's commitment to support Ukraine and its armed forces, stating that ‘Ukrainians will continue to