UK readies Ukrainian soldiers for Challenger tank operations
The UK government has confirmed that training on UK Challenger 2 tanks for Ukrainian soldiers is continuing at pace in the southwest of England.
This comes after the UK committed to providing 14 MBTs and accompanying ammunition to support Ukraine's defence.
The training programme, which lasts for several weeks, sees experienced Ukrainian soldiers learning how to effectively operate the tanks in combat conditions.
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace visited the site to meet the UK trainers and Ukrainian soldiers.
During the trip, he reaffirmed the UK's commitment to support Ukraine and its armed forces, stating that ‘Ukrainians will continue to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
Malaysia confirms KAI's trainer/light attack win for KA-50
The Malaysian MoD has officially confirmed selection of the KAI FA-50 as the winner of the country's Fighter Lead In Trainer-Light Combat Aircraft competition, although the delivery schedule has now been pushed back by two years.
-
Indian Mirages to fly alongside Royal Air Force pilots during Cobra Warrior
Exercise Cobra Warrior will see the Indian Air Force joining forces with Finland, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, the UK and the US for high-intensity simulated warfighting scenarios.
-
BAE Systems seals Indian flight simulator partnership
BAE Systems and India's FSTC have partnered to develop a mission simulator for the Indian Air Force's Hawk 132 jet trainer fleet.