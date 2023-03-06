No plans for UK to send more tanks to Ukraine, despite reports of doubling contribution
Despite reports over the weekend that the UK was planning to double its contribution of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Shephard understands there are no plans to do so.
In an interview with Radio Free Europe, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said that as a result of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to London, the number of tanks being donated would double from 14 to 28.
However, Shephard understands that there are currently no plans to increase the UKs MBT contribution and substantive talks on increasing to 28 Challenger 2s have not taken place.
