No plans for UK to send more tanks to Ukraine, despite reports of doubling contribution

6th March 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Ukrainian crews are already being taught how to operate the Challenger 2 main battle tank. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK has so far pledged to donate 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

Despite reports over the weekend that the UK was planning to double its contribution of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Shephard understands there are no plans to do so.

In an interview with Radio Free Europe, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said that as a result of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to London, the number of tanks being donated would double from 14 to 28.

However, Shephard understands that there are currently no plans to increase the UKs MBT contribution and substantive talks on increasing to 28 Challenger 2s have not taken place.

When the UK

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

