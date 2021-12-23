Taiwan receives second advanced jet trainer

Czech Air Force gears up for new FTD
FSI has started work on the FTD for the Czech Air Force's new AH-1Z and UH-1Y aircraft.
The Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) received its second indigenously developed and manufactured T-5 Yung Yin/Brave Eagle advanced jet trainer on 22 December.
Built by the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) in Taichung, and developed in collaboration with the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), this second aircraft with serial number ‘1102’ flew to Taitung Air Base in eastern Taiwan.
The trainer was accompanied by another T-5, a prototype flown by AIDC Chairman Hu Kai-hung. Hu, a former ROCAF pilot, said delivery of the second jet ensured AIDC had fulfilled its promise to deliver two aircraft to …
