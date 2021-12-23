To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Taiwan receives second advanced jet trainer

23rd December 2021 - 11:50 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The ROCAF welcomed the arrival of its second jet trainer in December. (CNA)

More T-5 trainers are set to roll off the production line next year, with the first two handed over in late 2021. The MQ-9B purchase is yet to go through, however.

The Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) received its second indigenously developed and manufactured T-5 Yung Yin/Brave Eagle advanced jet trainer on 22 December.

Built by the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) in Taichung, and developed in collaboration with the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), this second aircraft with serial number ‘1102’ flew to Taitung Air Base in eastern Taiwan.

The trainer was accompanied by another T-5, a prototype flown by AIDC Chairman Hu Kai-hung. Hu, a former ROCAF pilot, said delivery of the second jet ensured AIDC had fulfilled its promise to deliver two aircraft to …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users