Switzerland ups anti-armour training with second RGW90 sim order

The Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement (Armasuisse) has ordered a second batch of RGW 90 shoulder-launched weapon simulators from Ljubljana-based Guardiaris.

Deliveries will be completed by the end of this year.

The first tranche of 21 systems has now been delivered following a contract that was signed in 2017.

Working in partnership with Dynamit Nobel Defence, the manufacturers of the RGW 90, Guardiaris is now in the process of delivering the second tranche of wireless simulators that will be used by regular and conscript soldiers of the Swiss Army.

The simulators feature the Slovenian company’s GUARD software that includes the simulators’ games-based visualization environment that is injected into the simulated RGW 90’s sight to provide a 360° horizontal field-of-view.

Known as MANPATS (man-portable antitank system), this trainer can be integrated with other Guardiaris products to provide tactical training within the same physical and synthetic environment as the skills trainer that is currently being delivered.

The RGW 90 can fire a variety of ammunition types. As well as its more conventional high-explosive antitank (HEAT) and high-explosive squash head (HESH) anti-armour rounds, the weapon can fire anti-personnel, smoke and illumination rounds.

The second tranche of training devices comprises five systems, each featuring six simulated weapons. Switzerland places great emphasis on the use of simulation technologies to lessen environmental impact and reduce costs.

As well as the RGW 90, Guardiaris has built shoulder-launched simulators for the RGW 60, Panzerfaust 3 and RPG-7.RGW 60, Panzerfaust 3 and RPG-7.

Speaking exclusively to Shephard, Guardiaris CEO Primož Peterca said that the ongoing war in Ukraine had taught the world some valuable lessons about anti-armour weapons.

‘I think many people have been shocked that the Ukrainian forces have been able to destroy so much Russian armour with relatively low-cost shoulder-launched weapons.’

Peterca went on to say the same applies to shoulder-launched MANPADS that ‘have decimated Russian air power’ and following the sale of the company’s MANPADS And Aircrew Trainer (MAAT) to the Slovenian Armed Forces configured for the SA-24 and FIM-92 Stinger, he has high hopes for future sales of both types of trainers.

The Slovenian military deployed MAAT to last year’s Exercise Hot Blade in Portugal that was organised by the European Defence Agency. Peterca said that this exercise ‘gave MAAT massive international exposure’.

This article was updated on 22 April with information on how many MANPATS trainers were delivered in the first tranche.