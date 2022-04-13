Significant improvements introduced to Austrian Army training

Textron poised to renew support for Argentine trainer aircraft
Proposed follow-on T-6 aircraft support would help Argentina to revamp its trainer aircraft capabilities, says US State Department.
The Austrian Army has commissioned the fourth of five Small Arms Tactical Trainers (SATT) that have been designed and developed by the Slovenian-based company, Guardiaris.
The fifth device is expected to be delivered by the end of this month to Absam near Innsbruck, home of the army’s mountain brigade.
The latest SATT has been installed at Benedek-Kaserne in Bruckneudorf, the location of the Austrian Army’s primary training area for infantry and engineer troops.
In addition to the SATT, accommodation blocks at the barracks have also been renovated to provide improved facilities for visiting troops.
Speaking at the event, Austrian
In Phase 2 of a multiyear contract with the RAF, Aeralis will explore the potential of a new open mission system architecture.
The Capita-led team providing shore-based training for RN and Royal Marines assumes more responsibility.
Israel ordered a total of 12 AW119M helicopters from Leonardo to train rotary-wing pilots.
New combat training simulators for Finland will supplement systems already supplied by Saab.
Lithuania has ordered multiple Small Arms Training Indoor Simulators.