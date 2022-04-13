Significant improvements introduced to Austrian Army training

The Austrian Army has commissioned the fourth of five Small Arms Tactical Trainers (SATT) that have been designed and developed by the Slovenian-based company, Guardiaris.

The fifth device is expected to be delivered by the end of this month to Absam near Innsbruck, home of the army’s mountain brigade.

The latest SATT has been installed at Benedek-Kaserne in Bruckneudorf, the location of the Austrian Army’s primary training area for infantry and engineer troops.

In addition to the SATT, accommodation blocks at the barracks have also been renovated to provide improved facilities for visiting troops.

Speaking at the event, Austrian