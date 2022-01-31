Belgium acquires shoulder-fired DND RGW 90

RGW 90 HH is a member of DND's shoulder-fired RGW 90 family. (Photo: Dynamit Nobel Defence)

The Belgian military has bought an undisclosed quantity of antitank training ammunition from Dynamit Nobel Defence.

The German company Dynamit Nobel Defence (DND) has announced on 28 January an order for delivering this year several batches of the shoulder-fired RGW 90 HEAT/HESH (RGW 90 HH) individual assault/anti-tank weapons to the Belgian Armed Forces.

Although the manufacturer did not disclose the number of weapons procured, the contract is worth approximately €19 million ($21.2 million). Apart from the RGW 90 HH, the agreement also includes training ammunition.

The order was placed as a call-off of a recent NATO procurement authorities framework contract between DND and the alliance’s Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the RGW 90 HH is a member of DND's shoulder-fired RGW 90 family. This system is a lightweight, multipurpose weapon, designed to engage armoured vehicles, including tanks, as well as bunkers, fortifications and other buildings.

It can be equipped with a night vision sight or fire control system, and its disposable weapon can be fired safely from inside enclosed spaces.