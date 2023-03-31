QinetiQ to design on-shore simulator for Royal Navy
QinetiQ Training and Simulation has been awarded a contract by the UK MoD to design and supply a shore-based trainer that simulates the Platform Management System found aboard the RN’s fleet of six Type 45 destroyers.
This high-fidelity trainer will be installed at HMS Sultan, home of the Defence School of Marine Engineering, in Gosport, England, and will provide a significant improvement to the training of marine watchkeepers.
The trainer will accurately replicate the functionality and behaviour of the on-ship system, providing operators with a real-time picture of critical power and propulsion technologies.
Related Articles
Royal Navy selects Animal Dynamics parafoil UAV for second phase of Heavy Lift challenge
It will include a control centre, six satellite outstations and an intuitive instructor operating station, all designed using user-centred design methodologies.
The simulator will contain a mix of physical controls and photo-realistic touchscreen emulations to deliver training in line with the Type 45’s pre- and post-Propulsion Improvement Project configurations.
Developed at the request of Defence Equipment & Support, this updated trainer follows an extensive programme of upgrades to the Hunt-class vessels.
QinetiQ said it is also on track to deliver HMS Boadicea, an immersive simulator that will support chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at HMS Sultan for the crews of the RN’s Type 23 and Hunt-class vessels.
More from Training
-
US Army soldiers train for large-scale combat operations against CBRN threats
US soldiers from the 92nd Chemical Company and 756th Ordnance Company have honed their warfighting skills during training rotations for large-scale combat operations against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.
-
Improbable in talks to sell defence business following US closure as company follows Metaverse path
Improbable is reportedly in talks to sell its Skyral battlefield simulation technology as the company focuses on its Metaverse business, following the closure of its US defence operations.
-
Ukrainian crews to complete Challenger tank training
The British Army has provided training on the Challenger 2 tank to Ukrainian soldiers ahead of a planned donation of 14 tanks to Kyiv.
-
US Air Force jet trainer upgrade prevents obsolescence and improves availability
Contractor Field Aerospace has completed work on the Avionics Modification Program for the USAF's T-1 Jayhawk fleet to address obsolescence issues, increase aircraft availability and decrease sustainment costs.
-
Varjo-Aechelon partnership on US Air Force training programme continues run of success for Finnish company
Aechelon and Varjo are collaborating to provide mixed reality (MR) technology for the USAF's 31st Combat Training Squadron to enhance readiness to combat evolving threats.
-
Lockheed Martin wins contract for F-16 training and sustainment
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $25 million contract to provide F-16 operational capability and maintenance training for international partner nations.