QinetiQ to design on-shore simulator for Royal Navy

QinetiQ Training and Simulation has been awarded a contract by the UK MoD to design and supply a shore-based trainer that simulates the Platform Management System found aboard the RN’s fleet of six Type 45 destroyers.

This high-fidelity trainer will be installed at HMS Sultan, home of the Defence School of Marine Engineering, in Gosport, England, and will provide a significant improvement to the training of marine watchkeepers.

The trainer will accurately replicate the functionality and behaviour of the on-ship system, providing operators with a real-time picture of critical power and propulsion technologies.

It will include a control centre, six satellite outstations and an intuitive instructor operating station, all designed using user-centred design methodologies.

The simulator will contain a mix of physical controls and photo-realistic touchscreen emulations to deliver training in line with the Type 45’s pre- and post-Propulsion Improvement Project configurations.

Developed at the request of Defence Equipment & Support, this updated trainer follows an extensive programme of upgrades to the Hunt-class vessels.

QinetiQ said it is also on track to deliver HMS Boadicea, an immersive simulator that will support chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at HMS Sultan for the crews of the RN’s Type 23 and Hunt-class vessels.