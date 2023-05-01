MQ-9 SeaGuardian drone makes waves in US Navy exercise
The US Navy’s Group Sail Exercise, held over a six-day period in Hawaiian waters, featured a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) MQ-9B SeaGuardian drone for the first time this year.
SeaGuardian conducted maritime ISR, ASW, long-range fires, and simulated battle damage assessment flights as part of Group Sail, which supported the navy's Carrier Strike Groups 15 and 1.
During the exercise, which ran from April 12-17, SeaGuardian integrated with USN carriers, cruisers, and destroyers plus crewed aircraft (F-35C, F/A-18E/F, EA-18G, E-2D, MH-60 and P-8).
GA-ASI president David R Alexander said: 'We know the many successes of SeaGuardian during the USN’s RIMPAC 2022 exercise was a big reason the SeaGuardian was invited back to Hawaii to support Group Sail.'
The SeaGuardian self-deployed from GA-ASI’s Desert Horizons flight operations facility in El Mirage, California to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, covering over 2,500nmi in a single flight.
