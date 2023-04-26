To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • IT2EC 2023: Aeralis and SDTS partner to explore French light-fast jet defence market

IT2EC 2023: Aeralis and SDTS partner to explore French light-fast jet defence market

26th April 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in Rotterdam, Netherlands

RSS

Aeralis has signed an MoU with France-based SDTS. (Photo: Aeralis)

The MoU between Aeralis and SDTS will explore light-fast jet aviation services in France, targeting contracts in defence operational training and combat air support.

Aeralis has signed an MoU with French SDTS to explore light-fast jet aviation services in France.

The MOU is set out to enable collaborative working to explore an aircraft service offering in the light-fast jet defence market, targeting upcoming contracts in French defence operational training and combat air support roles.

It also seeks to explore the opportunities across the French market for ‘air support service’ hours, identifying the requirement gap in quantifiable terms.

Related Articles

Aeralis teams up with AI company on digital enterprise model for aircraft services

IT2EC 2023: Training for multi-domain ops needs a fresh approach to succeed

IT2EC 2023: MASA Group develops decision support system

SDTS has provided air service missions for operational training of the armed forces for many years. 

SDTS CEO, Emmanuel Pasqualini, said: ‘This partnership between Aeralis and SDTS is a great opportunity to develop a unique solution to meet the vast REDAIR needs of European Forces.

‘The Aeralis fast jet will allow SDTS to enhance its capacities in commercial air training services thanks to a new, versatile and up-to-date vector.’

Shephard's IT²EC 2023 coverage is sponsored by:

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from IT²EC 2023 | View all news

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us