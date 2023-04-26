IT2EC 2023: Aeralis and SDTS partner to explore French light-fast jet defence market

Aeralis has signed an MoU with French SDTS to explore light-fast jet aviation services in France.

The MOU is set out to enable collaborative working to explore an aircraft service offering in the light-fast jet defence market, targeting upcoming contracts in French defence operational training and combat air support roles.

It also seeks to explore the opportunities across the French market for ‘air support service’ hours, identifying the requirement gap in quantifiable terms.

SDTS has provided air service missions for operational training of the armed forces for many years.

SDTS CEO, Emmanuel Pasqualini, said: ‘This partnership between Aeralis and SDTS is a great opportunity to develop a unique solution to meet the vast REDAIR needs of European Forces.

‘The Aeralis fast jet will allow SDTS to enhance its capacities in commercial air training services thanks to a new, versatile and up-to-date vector.’

