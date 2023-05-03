Turkiye's Hurjet trainer and light attack aircraft makes maiden flight

Turkish Aerospace's (TAI's) Hurjet trainer and light attack aircraft made its first flight on April 25. The test flight was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This is considered a critical milestone for the Turkish aerospace industry as Hurjet is the country's first indigenous supersonic jet aircraft.

TAI gave some more details about the first flight on social media: 'Hurjet completed its inaugural test flight, achieving an altitude of 14.000ft and a speed of 250kt during the test, while remaining airborne for 26 minutes.'

Related Articles

Hürjet stays in the hunt for Malaysian tender as serial production looms

Malaysia confirms KAI's trainer/light attack win for KA-50

TAI debuts Anka-3 flying wing combat drone

The prototype took off from Mürted airfield in Ankara at 07.35am local time and landed back at 08.01. An F-16 from the Turkish Air Force accompanied the Hurjet during the flight.

This was a technical flight before the 'official' maiden flight, was due to be performed on 1 May.

Studies for the jet trainer project, developed with domestic funding, began in August 2017, and after completion of assembly work and the start of ground tests, Hurjet conducted its first engine start-up on 30 January 2023, followed by taxi tests from 18 March.

Hurjet will continue tests after the first flight within the design envelope. According to a TAI statement the aircraft can be used as a jet trainer, aerobatic team performer, aggressor aircraft and combat readiness trainer. A navalised version for operation from an aircraft carrier is also envisaged.

By the end of 2025, the Hurjet project hopes to have designed, rolled out and completed all qualification and certification processes. The project's principal goal is to replace the Turkish Air Force's T-38 trainer fleet while also meeting the needs of potential international buyers.

After 2025, TAI plans to construct two of the aircraft every month.

Hurjet is scheduled to enter Turkish Air Force inventory in 2025. The Turkish Defence Agency (SSB) placed the first order for 4+12 units in recent weeks.

Shephard's IT²EC 2023 coverage is sponsored by: