IT2EC 2023: CAE links small-footprint virtual training devices

CAE has demonstrated how it can connect three simulation devices in a singular system at IT2EC 2023 in Rotterdam.

The solutions linked were the company's Virtual Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance Training Application (VISTA), its Joint Terminal Control Training Rehearsal System (JTC TRS) simulator, and an in-development solution currently being worked on under the name ASGARD.

VISTA can provide stand-alone training access for mission rehearsal or operational planning, starting with the initial preparation of the operational environment. It also supports real-time interdiction support, high-value individual targeting and strike and all domain near-peer targeting.

VISTA can run on the cloud or at the enterprise level and complies with the USAF's Distributed Mission Operations (DMO) standards. It can link multiple US and coalition partners for small- or large-scale training and exercises.

CAE's JTC TRS Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) trainer is offered as a fully immersive system as well, but the objective of this solution is to provide a small-footprint training solution.

ASGARD, as its currently known, is an augmented reality (AR) decision support and mission planning tool that currently uses Microsoft HoloLens.

Commanders can interact with a digital sand table using their hands or a joystick.

Nick Mayhew, international BD for CAE Defense and Security, told Shephard the company started working on the system around three years ago, but he could not say when exactly it will be ready for the market.

'We keep finding new things to do with it,' he said. 'It's a fairly new technology to the industry, everybody is working on MR/VR/XR solutions, but nobody has adapted it to an interconnected environment.'

Innovation and technology lead for CAE's defence business Mate Koch said that the initial intent was to create a bird's eye view, where the users can see the entire battlespace and interact with the entities.

But a 'Google Streetview' type functionality has been put on the roadmap as CAE has received numerous requests for the capability.

'That's going to work with a VR headset because, for that function, that is a much better solution.' he added.

'With that, one will be able to impersonate any of the entities and jump into their perspective and just look around from that point.'

He said ASGARD also supports several overlays and tools, such as indoor visibility maps, among others.

The Hungarian Defence Force prototyped ASGARD in 2020 during the exercise Brave Warrior.

CAE senior director of SSE and military applications Christopher Coates also gave Shephard an update on the company's single synthetic environment (SSE), saying that the integration is on the right path.

The company has managed to achieve the integration of 1.3 million entities so far.

