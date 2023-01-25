UAVs present a step-change in maritime aviation, QinetiQ says

UAVs present a step-change in how maritime aviation is conducted, not seen since the advent of Carrier-borne operations, according to QinetiQ Robotics & Autonomous Systems UK capability lead and solution architect Edward Timpson.

Speaking to Shephard, Timpson said defence technology was at an 'exciting point' where the pace and volume of experimentation are beginning to transition into delivering operational advantage.

QinetiQ has supported the RN's efforts to develop its Future Maritime Aviation Force and efforts to begin fielding more maritime UAVs.

The UK MoD awarded QinetiQ the Phase 1 contract of the Project Vampire programme last year, valued at