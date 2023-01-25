UAVs present a step-change in maritime aviation, QinetiQ says
UAVs present a step-change in how maritime aviation is conducted, not seen since the advent of Carrier-borne operations, according to QinetiQ Robotics & Autonomous Systems UK capability lead and solution architect Edward Timpson.
Speaking to Shephard, Timpson said defence technology was at an 'exciting point' where the pace and volume of experimentation are beginning to transition into delivering operational advantage.
QinetiQ has supported the RN's efforts to develop its Future Maritime Aviation Force and efforts to begin fielding more maritime UAVs.
The UK MoD awarded QinetiQ the Phase 1 contract of the Project Vampire programme last year, valued at
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Exail participates in US Navy’s Digital Horizon exercise
The three-week Digital Horizon exercise sought to further the USN’s USV and AI ambitions.
-
TB2 UAV conquers another export market with Kuwaiti order
Turkish developer Baykar's best-selling TB2 has chalked up a 28th export customer, with more in the pipeline according to the company.
-
IAI lifts the lid on new loitering munition
IAI is under contract with the US DoD to develop the hand-launched weapon.
-
XTEND signs $20 million UAV deal with Israel
The Israeli manufacturer will supply a multi-drone operating system for the country's Ministry of Defense.
-
Pentagon to focus on acquisition and development of UAV and missile capabilities
Information and communication systems for ground troops are also likely to receive the DoD's attention in the coming years.