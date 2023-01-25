To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UAVs present a step-change in maritime aviation, QinetiQ says

25th January 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Banshee trials were a key step for the RN's pursuit of maritime UAS capabilities. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

QinetiQ is supporting the UK Royal Navy's pursuit of UAV development.

UAVs present a step-change in how maritime aviation is conducted, not seen since the advent of Carrier-borne operations, according to QinetiQ Robotics & Autonomous Systems UK capability lead and solution architect Edward Timpson.

Speaking to Shephard, Timpson said defence technology was at an 'exciting point' where the pace and volume of experimentation are beginning to transition into delivering operational advantage.

QinetiQ has supported the RN's efforts to develop its Future Maritime Aviation Force and efforts to begin fielding more maritime UAVs.

The UK MoD awarded QinetiQ the Phase 1 contract of the Project Vampire programme last year, valued at

Harry Lye

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

