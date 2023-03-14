To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Royal Navy selects Animal Dynamics parafoil UAV for second phase of Heavy Lift challenge

14th March 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A rendering of Stork STM UAVs on the flight deck of HMS Prince of Wales. (Photo: Animal Dynamics)

With a payload capacity of 135kg, the Stork STM can fly up to 400km using a parafoil wing to generate lift.

The UK RN has selected Animal Dynamics' Stork STM UAV for phase two of its UAS heavy-lift challenge (UASHLC).

The Stork STM uses a parafoil wing to generate lift, allowing it to fly up to 400km with a 135kg payload.

To support the challenge, Animal Dynamics is marinising the Stork STM to integrate SATCOM and developing the ability to launch sonobuoys.

The company is also furthering wing development.

The range and payload of the UAV allow it to meet the RN's requirements for intra and inter-theatre lift missions.

UASHLC Phase 2 is a joint effort between Defence Equipment & Support's

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

