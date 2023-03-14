Royal Navy selects Animal Dynamics parafoil UAV for second phase of Heavy Lift challenge
The UK RN has selected Animal Dynamics' Stork STM UAV for phase two of its UAS heavy-lift challenge (UASHLC).
The Stork STM uses a parafoil wing to generate lift, allowing it to fly up to 400km with a 135kg payload.
To support the challenge, Animal Dynamics is marinising the Stork STM to integrate SATCOM and developing the ability to launch sonobuoys.
The company is also furthering wing development.
The range and payload of the UAV allow it to meet the RN's requirements for intra and inter-theatre lift missions.
UASHLC Phase 2 is a joint effort between Defence Equipment & Support's
