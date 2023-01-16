To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Qinetiq to accelerate mission data generation for UK MoD

16th January 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

As the UK armed forces leverage more technologies such as AI, mission data generation and processing will only gain in importance. (Photo: UK MoD Crown Copyright)

The ten-year partnership with the MoD will see the company supply data, EW, training and IT support capabilities to support UK military objectives.

QinetiQ has announced that won an £80m ($97.5 million) contract with the UK MoD to provide expertise, training and support to accelerate and transform mission data production.

The objective is to enable UK and allied platforms and personnel to be better protected in a changing threat landscape and enhance the performance of military systems.

The contract covers a ten-year period and covers a specialist mission data analysis and electronic warfare skills solution alongside training and IT support. 

QinetiQ attributed the contract win to its cyber and information advantage offering and wide partnering across industry to bring the necessary skills together.

James Willis, chief executive of UK intelligence at QinetiQ said: 'The contract demonstrates how the MoD works closely with industry to build the skills of the future and introduce innovative approaches to enhance mission capability. Our team is harnessing the value delivered by small and medium sized companies and our academic partners.'

