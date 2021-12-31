Philippines trains S-70i pilots in Brunei, but T129s yet to arrive

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has begun training its Sikorsky S-70i pilots at the CAE Brunei Multipurpose Training Centre (MPTC).

The flight training programme was marked by a ceremony on 3 December, according to the Philippine Embassy in Brunei. In fact, the first PAF pilots arrived in Brunei on 8 November and commenced their course on 16 November after completing quarantine.

This S-70i flight simulator training will occur in six batches until 27 December. The two countries signed an agreement earlier this year concerning joint training.

Under a multi-year contract, subsequent batches of PAF pilots will participate in the programme …