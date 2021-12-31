To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Philippines trains S-70i pilots in Brunei, but T129s yet to arrive

31st December 2021 - 01:45 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Philippine Air Force is training S-70i pilots in Brunei now. (Photo: Philippine Embassy in Brunei)

The Philippines has begun using a training facility in Brunei to prepare its pilots for flying the S-70i helicopter.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has begun training its Sikorsky S-70i pilots at the CAE Brunei Multipurpose Training Centre (MPTC).

The flight training programme was marked by a ceremony on 3 December, according to the Philippine Embassy in Brunei. In fact, the first PAF pilots arrived in Brunei on 8 November and commenced their course on 16 November after completing quarantine.

This S-70i flight simulator training will occur in six batches until 27 December. The two countries signed an agreement earlier this year concerning joint training.

Under a multi-year contract, subsequent batches of PAF pilots will participate in the programme …

