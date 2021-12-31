Philippines trains S-70i pilots in Brunei, but T129s yet to arrive

Czech Air Force gears up for new FTD
FSI has started work on the FTD for the Czech Air Force's new AH-1Z and UH-1Y aircraft.
The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has begun training its Sikorsky S-70i pilots at the CAE Brunei Multipurpose Training Centre (MPTC).
The flight training programme was marked by a ceremony on 3 December, according to the Philippine Embassy in Brunei. In fact, the first PAF pilots arrived in Brunei on 8 November and commenced their course on 16 November after completing quarantine.
This S-70i flight simulator training will occur in six batches until 27 December. The two countries signed an agreement earlier this year concerning joint training.
Under a multi-year contract, subsequent batches of PAF pilots will participate in the programme …
