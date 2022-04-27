IT2EC 2022: Ascent shakes up Shawbury and eyes overseas students

Ascent Flight Training, the consortia comprising Lockheed Martin and Babcock International that runs the UK’s Military Flight Training System (MFTS), is about to start its first rotary-wing course for the British Army Air Corps (AAC), which is not putting all its students through fixed-wing training.

Students that have undergone fixed-wing training on this inaugural course include pilots that have for some reason, not completed their training during previous courses.

The next basic rotary-wing course in late 2022 will comprise 100% non-fixed-wing students.

Rotary-wing training takes place with 1 Flying Training School (1 FTS) at RAF Shawbury. Shephard understands that the RN Fleet Air Arm (FAA) has also decided that its rotary-wing pilots will not undertake fixed-wing training and move straight on to the Juno HT1 (Airbus H135), with the first course starting later this year.

But will the RAF follow the example of the AAC and FAA? It is unlikely in the near future but if their foray into rotary-only training is successful, the RAF will have little choice.

In addition to these new non-fixed-wing courses for the AAC and FAA, Ascent Flight Training is looking to expand its rotary-wing training programme to include overseas students.

It remains to be seen whether this initiative will see nations take part through government-to-government contracts or through contracts directly with Ascent Flight Training.

1 FTS operates a fleet of 29 Juno HT1 and seven Jupiter HT1 (H145) helicopters and in February these aircraft passed an accumulated total of 50,000 flying hours.

Ascent Flight Training commenced operations at Shawbury in April 2018.