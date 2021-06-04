To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Training

UK MoD adopts new approach to helicopter pilot training

4th June 2021 - 10:45 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

The H135 Juno HT1, part of 1FTS at RAF Shawbury. (Photo: UK MoD)

The UK is changing the way it conducts its rotary-wing pilot training for Army Air Corps and some Fleet Air Arm pilots.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) is about to change how it trains some of its rotary-wing pilots. 

Historically, pilots heading for the RAF, Fleet Air Arm (FAA) or Army Air Corps (AAC) started their elementary flight training on fixed-wing aircraft.

With the launch of the rotary-wing stream of the Military Flight Training Systems (MFTS) scheme in 2018, this approach continued with students completing around 40h of elementary flight training on the Grob 115/120.

For various reasons, primarily the UK MoD changing its aircrew output requirements from various MFTS training pipelines as a result of successive SDSR/Integrated ...

