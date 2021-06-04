UK MoD adopts new approach to helicopter pilot training

Three major USAF commands pick Boeing for F-15 MTC work
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) is about to change how it trains some of its rotary-wing pilots.
Historically, pilots heading for the RAF, Fleet Air Arm (FAA) or Army Air Corps (AAC) started their elementary flight training on fixed-wing aircraft.
With the launch of the rotary-wing stream of the Military Flight Training Systems (MFTS) scheme in 2018, this approach continued with students completing around 40h of elementary flight training on the Grob 115/120.
For various reasons, primarily the UK MoD changing its aircrew output requirements from various MFTS training pipelines as a result of successive SDSR/Integrated ...
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.
The US Army International Programs Office has announced the latest round of FMS programmes, with the majority being delivered over the next 18 months.
New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.
Inzpire simulator will be used to deliver EDA helicopter training courses.