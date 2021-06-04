UK MoD adopts new approach to helicopter pilot training

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) is about to change how it trains some of its rotary-wing pilots.

Historically, pilots heading for the RAF, Fleet Air Arm (FAA) or Army Air Corps (AAC) started their elementary flight training on fixed-wing aircraft.

With the launch of the rotary-wing stream of the Military Flight Training Systems (MFTS) scheme in 2018, this approach continued with students completing around 40h of elementary flight training on the Grob 115/120.

For various reasons, primarily the UK MoD changing its aircrew output requirements from various MFTS training pipelines as a result of successive SDSR/Integrated ...