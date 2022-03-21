RAF Valley undergoes fast-jet training transformation

Denmark looks to neighbour for live training solutions
Danish defence procurement agency DALO orders a suite of live training solutions from Swedish firm Saab.
A joint UK MoD and industry team is coming to the end of a project that is likely to alter the way that fast-jet training is conducted in the UK.
Known as Additional Design Task 61 (ADT 61), this MoD-funded Fast Jet Transformation project was aimed at conducting R&D, experimentation and improved STE design to provide improved training to RAF and RN Fleet Air Arm fast-jet pilots as part of the Ascent-led Military Flying Training System (MFTS).
The project was conducted under the governance of the RAF’s Central Flying School and its Smith Barry Academy. The latter is tasked under
Rostec has showcased a prototype for its newest maintenance simulator as the war in Ukraine continues.
Following the invitation to tender in January, the UK MoD has contracted QinetiQ for Project Vampire.
As part of the Bandit programme, Blue Force Technologies will mature a high-performance UAV design for adversary air training with US pilots.
Rolls-Royce has been awarded a contract for the continued support of its Ardour engines, in use with the T-45 Goshawk.
QinetiQ is to provide Banshee Jet 80+ target UAVs to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.