  • Aerials and Inzpire take fast jet training to new heights

Aerials and Inzpire take fast jet training to new heights

19th July 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Aeralis has signed a series of partnerships recently that will all feed into the ultimate delivery of its training aircraft. (Photo: Aeralis)

With a focus on on-demand operational air support and cost reduction, the partnership harnesses Aeralis' digitally engineered platform and Inzpire's training and engineering expertise.

Aerials and Inzpire have signed an MoU to jointly develop an Aeralis aircraft service capability and technical offering for the fast jet training and support market.

As part of the MoU, the two companies will develop a common mission system architecture supporting new and unique service offerings, delivering an advanced operational training concept to fit future aviation requirements.

Aeralis says the offering will provide on-demand operational air support, which, in turn, will lower acquisition and operation costs.

Inzpire will bring training and engineering expertise to the MoU to support synthetic solutions, and it will help Aeralis understand the design and

