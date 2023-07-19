Aerials and Inzpire take fast jet training to new heights
Aerials and Inzpire have signed an MoU to jointly develop an Aeralis aircraft service capability and technical offering for the fast jet training and support market.
As part of the MoU, the two companies will develop a common mission system architecture supporting new and unique service offerings, delivering an advanced operational training concept to fit future aviation requirements.
Aeralis says the offering will provide on-demand operational air support, which, in turn, will lower acquisition and operation costs.
Inzpire will bring training and engineering expertise to the MoU to support synthetic solutions, and it will help Aeralis understand the design and
Brazilian pilots complete Gripen conversion training in Sweden
The last group of Brazilian Air Force pilots has concluded their Gripen conversion training in Sweden. The training covered basic operation, combat readiness, and familiarity with the fighter jet's human-machine interface.
US Navy T-45 Goshawk trainers to receive digital head-up display
Mercury Systems has received a five-year contract worth $83 million from the Naval Air Systems Command to deliver high-definition, digital head-up display (HUD) systems for the T-45 Goshawk training aircraft.
Babcock wins support and training contract for Ukrainian tanks and vehicles
Babcock has secured a £50 million contract from the UK MoD to provide operational support to equipment donated to Ukraine, including training, and management of equipment and supply chains.
Lockheed wins Littoral Combat Ship trainer contract
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract worth up to $99 million to provide modernisation and technical support for Littoral Combat Ship training devices.
Florida university to develop military training programme
The Florida Defense Support Task Force has awarded the University of West Florida (UWF) a $460.000 grant to support training efforts of local military units.