Inzpire's GECO mission planning system rolls out to boost Royal Air Force training

The UK Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS), operated by Ascent Flight Training, is introducing GECO, developed by Inzpire, to replace current mission planning systems (MPS) used on fixed and rotary-wing platforms, Prefect, Phenom, Juno and Jupiter, including integration with simulators.

In total, more than 100 systems will be rolled out.

GECO is already in service on the Texan aircraft used for UKMFTS basic flying training. The latest upgrade will see the system rolled out to Prefect and Phenom aircraft at RAF Cranwell and RAF Barkston Heath.

This aligns with the GECO MPS applications already in use on RAF frontline aircraft types, and will offer familiarity advantages for trainees later in their careers.

Tim James, Ascent MD said: 'We are proud of the collaboration between Ascent, Lockheed Martin and Inzpire to field GECO as our new Ascent Mission Planning System. The industry team has worked with our military customers to ensure this investment meets their needs, supporting both instructors and trainees within our UKMFTS programmes, where we operate 110 aircraft and over 100 simulators across our six operations sites.'

GECO has been in service with the UK armed forces since 2009 and is used on over 22 different aircraft types.

The UKMFTS delivery also includes Inzpire’s NOTAM service, providing automated messages direct to the MPS.

'GECO’s mission planning system brings all critical mission information into one comprehensive and easy-to-use digital environment, simplifying the planning process for single or multi-aircraft Phenom training events. It is user-friendly and offers significant time-saving over previous planning tools,' said Flt Lt Wise of the RAF's 45 Sqn.

'The mission rehearsal capability provides a comprehensive and versatile 2D or 3D run-through of the simulated mission, enhancing safety through familiarity with the route.'

Following the spring rollout of GECO on the Prefect and Phenom, the latest version of the GECO Airborne Tablet System will be delivered alongside the MPS to the rotary-wing element of UKMFTS at RAF Shawbury in mid-2023.