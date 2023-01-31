Aeralis and AirTanker partner to explore fast jet pilot training

Aeralis and AirTanker have signed an MoU to evaluate opportunities for an aircraft service offering in the light fast jet defence market, the partners announced on 30 January.

The news comes just a few weeks after the UK MoD awarded a digital engineering support service contract under the newly announced Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) to Aeralis.

The contract, dubbed Digital Aviation Learning from Experience, will allow the MoD to access information Aeralis generates using its digital enterprise system.

The MoU with AirTanker will assess upcoming contracts in military flying training, defence operational training and combat air support roles.

Aeralis noted in a statement that the partners would assess models that could transform ‘the full spectrum’ of fast jet pilot training. This would include enhancing efficiency throughout the training pipeline and ensuring customers receive the scale and quality of aircrew required to operate future air systems.

Arguably, however, pilot training pipelines often have the disadvantage of being sufficiently efficient while lacking flexibility – the UK RAF Military Flying Training System (MFTS) is a prime example.

The MoU covers a range of services that AirTanker can offer, such as collaboration with overseas partners and establishing local service provisions.

It will involve information sharing, regular progress updates and joint workshops to explore future collaboration opportunities between the partners.

Aeralis said the agreement seeks to use its programme to significantly lower financing, acquisition and operating costs for future aircraft.

Aeralis recently signed partnerships with several companies, including Thales UK, Atkins, Siemens, Martin-Baker and Hamble Aerostructures.

The British jet developer also signed an MoU with Rolls-Royce to explore initial and future options to meet the company’s propulsion requirements and opened its first facility, the Aeralis Enterprise Hub, in the Bristol Defence & Aerospace cluster earlier this year.