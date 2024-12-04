I/ITSEC 2024: Vrgineers introduces new mixed reality headset and new simulator

Czech company Vrgineers unveiled two new solutions this week at the I/ITSEC exhibition, in Orlando, Florida: the Generic Classroom Trainer (GCT) and the Somnium VR1 mixed reality (MR) headset.

Designed to provide flexibility to the military services, the new trainer has been built to support diverse aviation training needs and can be fitted in various configurations.

It accommodates different aircraft types, with the control stick positioned in the centre or on the right side of the simulator. The two capabilities on display at the show replicated the cockpits of the F-15 multirole fighter and the F-16 tactical fighter.

