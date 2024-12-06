To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • I/ITSEC 2024: UK MoD awards Hadean a £20 million deal for innovative solutions

I/ITSEC 2024: UK MoD awards Hadean a £20 million deal for innovative solutions

6th December 2024 - 17:17 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Orlando

Hadean Live, Virtual and Constructive environment. (Photo: Hadean)

Hadean announced the deal and teaming arrangements with BAE Systems and Deloitte at I/ITSEC 2024 where it also displayed its Hadean Platform which is designed to offer scalable, realistic and high-fidelity simulations.

The UK MoD has awarded the British supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) and synthetics Hadean a £20-million (US$25.5-million) contract for the provision of innovative solutions. The company announced the deal this week during I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

According to Hadean, this contract will allow the UK “to rapidly incorporate the latest synthetic technology into its capabilities”.

Speaking to Shephard, Nick Brown, head of defence at Hadean, explained this direct agreement with the UK Strategic Command/Defence Digital will make the company’s solutions "available to the whole of the MoD".

He added: "[This is] across all of its frontline

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

