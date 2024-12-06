I/ITSEC 2024: UK MoD awards Hadean a £20 million deal for innovative solutions
The UK MoD has awarded the British supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) and synthetics Hadean a £20-million (US$25.5-million) contract for the provision of innovative solutions. The company announced the deal this week during I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
According to Hadean, this contract will allow the UK “to rapidly incorporate the latest synthetic technology into its capabilities”.
Speaking to Shephard, Nick Brown, head of defence at Hadean, explained this direct agreement with the UK Strategic Command/Defence Digital will make the company’s solutions "available to the whole of the MoD".
He added: "[This is] across all of its frontline
