Saab releases details on Sirius Compact EW sensor
Saab has sold “hundreds” of its Sirius Compact passive electronic warfare (EW) sensor systems in past the two years since the product was released but only in three versions of the four systems.
The company held a press briefing on the system during Eurosatory 2024 last month, during which the Swedish defence company outlined capability and sales figures, as well as details for the first time and displayed two potential applications of the system on its stand.
The system is described by the company as “a modular and scalable passive EW sensor network [which create] situational awareness through silent detection, classification and prioritisation of radar and datalink emissions.”
Power is taken from the host platform and an onboard data storage is available. In terms of operation from a UAV, this can be such that the drone is free-flying; or when tethered to a ground station will see the drone supplied with power while supplying surveillance information back down the tethered link.
In an operational concept a company official noted that “while two sensors are necessary for geo-location the operation usually involves four with three carrying out geo-location and a fourth providing spare capacity”.
The official continued: “The system can not only direction find but [in exercises] has been used to determine electronic order of battle and note changes in order of [vehicles or systems].”
All four systems provide 360° coverage, have 100GB storage and power consumption of 60W, with integrated IMU and GNSS.
The smaller land sensor, L20R, weighs 5.2kg and has a height of 46cm and diameter of 15cm covering 2-18GHz. The L21R is similar but weighs 5.8kg and has a height of 48cm and diameter of 17cm covering 1-18GHz.
The smaller air sensor, A20R, weighs 3.3kg and has a height of 35cm and a diameter of 15cm covering 2-18GHz. The larger airborne unit, A21R, the variant yet to be sold, is similar but weighs 3.9kg and has a height of 37cm and diameter of 17cm covering 1-18GHz.
