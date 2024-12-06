To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • I/ITSEC 2024: MVRsimulation unveils First Person View UAV simulator

I/ITSEC 2024: MVRsimulation unveils First Person View UAV simulator

6th December 2024 - 11:59 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Orlando

RSS

MVRsimulation FPV UAV simulator on display at I/ITSEC 2024. (Photo: author)

The training capability prepares warfighters for deploying drones in contested battlefield scenarios.

MVRsimulation has launched a new highly-realistic training solution to prepare pilots of racing-style very lightweight quadcopter attack drones at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Named First Person View (FPV) UAV simulator, it replicates missions in contested battlefield scenarios, along with their tactile, visual and cognitive demands.

The system comprises a high-end gaming notebook and an ROG handheld controller with configurable integrated pilot controls. Users experience its camera view via 2D video display goggles.

Speaking to Shephard, Garth Smith, president of MVRsimulation, stressed that the system was internally developed in six months in partnership with Bihrle Applied Research and has been fitted

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us