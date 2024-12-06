I/ITSEC 2024: MVRsimulation unveils First Person View UAV simulator

MVRsimulation has launched a new highly-realistic training solution to prepare pilots of racing-style very lightweight quadcopter attack drones at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Named First Person View (FPV) UAV simulator, it replicates missions in contested battlefield scenarios, along with their tactile, visual and cognitive demands.

The system comprises a high-end gaming notebook and an ROG handheld controller with configurable integrated pilot controls. Users experience its camera view via 2D video display goggles.

Speaking to Shephard, Garth Smith, president of MVRsimulation, stressed that the system was internally developed in six months in partnership with Bihrle Applied Research and has been fitted