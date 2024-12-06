I/ITSEC 2024: MVRsimulation unveils First Person View UAV simulator
MVRsimulation has launched a new highly-realistic training solution to prepare pilots of racing-style very lightweight quadcopter attack drones at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Named First Person View (FPV) UAV simulator, it replicates missions in contested battlefield scenarios, along with their tactile, visual and cognitive demands.
The system comprises a high-end gaming notebook and an ROG handheld controller with configurable integrated pilot controls. Users experience its camera view via 2D video display goggles.
Speaking to Shephard, Garth Smith, president of MVRsimulation, stressed that the system was internally developed in six months in partnership with Bihrle Applied Research and has been fitted
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
I/ITSEC 2024: Babcock Immersive Training Experience debuts in US
Named BITE, the system simulates the battlefield environment with multiple sensorial stimuli.
-
I/ITSEC 2024: Barco unveils new I600‑4K projection platform to the simulation market
The solution can be used in simulations in all domains and is designed to be an an entry-level single-chip laser phosphor solution that offers 4K UHD resolution at 120Hz.
-
I/ITSEC 2024: Vrgineers introduces new mixed reality headset and new simulator
The Generic Classroom Trainer is a platform-agnostic solution suitable for aviation training while the Somnium VR1 is a mixed-reality headset fitted with 4K MR cameras.
-
I/ITSEC 2024: US military to deploy Cubic SPEAR in Indo-Pacific
Cubic Defense’s Simplified Planning Execution Analysis and Reconstruction (SPEAR) capability will be used in five multi-domain exercises in the region in FY2025.