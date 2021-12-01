I/ITSEC 2021: Service chiefs describe future MS&T needs

I/ITSEC 2021: BISim supports Kongsberg’s new CORE
USN Chief of Naval Operations ADM Michael Gilday and USMC Commandant Gen David Berger seldom appear talking together on stage.
That they did so on 30 November during the I/ITSEC 2021 event in Orlando sent a message not only about the increasing warfighting integration between these services that has been seen in recent years –Gilday said ‘we do everything together’ – but also about their view of the importance of modelling, simulation and training (MS&T) and what they need to see from industry, many of whose leaders were in the audience.
Gilday said MS&T ‘needs to have a recording capability’ to allow collection of metrics, both to identify strengths and deficiencies but also to enable analytics. Increasingly, models and simulations will have to contribute to readiness, training and R&D objectives at the same time.
Training capabilities — including simulations — have to be designed into systems from their inception and not added as an afterthought. ‘We buy platforms and only then turn to the training guy. Training needs to be at the front of the line,’ Berger said.
With the increased importance of multi-domain operations, service-specific and proprietary models and simulations can be problematic. Berger asked: ‘How do we all train together, driven by a need to link systems together and then go further? How do you bring in allies and partners?’
Unless MS&T can answer these questions, he said, it does not strengthen ‘the asymmetric advantage we have in our ability to operate as a team’.
Berger said one important task for industry and military alike is to provide MS&T that benefits from AI, but he emphasised that this needs to reflect a realistic treatment of adversary forces.
‘If we envision the adversary thinking and fighting like we would it is a big mistake. We need help in creating the software, the simulation that does not replicate us, but represents each unique adversary… we need help creating the force-on-force construct that allows us to train against each other, free thinking, but replicating the enemy we want to plug into the model.’
BISim announced at I/ITSEC that it is providing its VBS4 and IOS capabilities to support Kongsberg's new CORE RWS training device.
