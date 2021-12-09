To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesian Navy receives pair of Bell 505s

9th December 2021 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

One of the two new Bell 505 helicopters for the Indonesian Navy. (Photo: Bell Textron)

Two newly delivered Bell 505 helicopters will be used by the Indonesian Navy for basic flight training.

Bell Textron on 9 December announced the successful sale and delivery of two Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopters to the Indonesian Navy, which will use them as basic trainers.

The Bell 505s join three Bell 412 helicopters in the Indonesian Navy inventory.

‘The Bell 505, which has surpassed 50,000 flight hours globally, is an excellent aircraft for training pilots to fly today’s modern aircraft with integrated glass flight decks, FADEC [ dual-channel full-authority digital engine control], and other advanced technologies’ such as a Garmin G1000H avionics suite, said Jose Jacinto Monge, Asia-Pacific MD at Bell.

More than 300 Bell 505s operate in 55 countries across all six continents. According to Shephard Defence Insight, the five-seat helicopter can reach a top speed of 125kt with a payload of 680kg.

