Indonesian Navy receives pair of Bell 505s

CAE continues AWACS trainer support
CAE USA supports an E-3A flight training device for the USAF at Tinkler AFB, Oklahoma.
Bell Textron on 9 December announced the successful sale and delivery of two Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopters to the Indonesian Navy, which will use them as basic trainers.
The Bell 505s join three Bell 412 helicopters in the Indonesian Navy inventory.
‘The Bell 505, which has surpassed 50,000 flight hours globally, is an excellent aircraft for training pilots to fly today’s modern aircraft with integrated glass flight decks, FADEC [ dual-channel full-authority digital engine control], and other advanced technologies’ such as a Garmin G1000H avionics suite, said Jose Jacinto Monge, Asia-Pacific MD at Bell.
More than 300 Bell 505s operate in 55 countries across all six continents. According to Shephard Defence Insight, the five-seat helicopter can reach a top speed of 125kt with a payload of 680kg.
CAE USA supports an E-3A flight training device for the USAF at Tinkler AFB, Oklahoma.
Launched at I/ITSEC 2021 by Finnish HMD specialist Varjo, the Aero entry-level device features MVRsimulation's PTMT.
This year’s I/ITSEC revealed some changed priorities in the military training sector, due not only to COVID-19 but also to the availability of the latest technologies.
Modular open source architecture forms the backbone of PEO STRI programmes.
The LVC Training Environment programme will represent a new step for the USMC and USN when it starts operating in FY2023.
New AGDUS passive vehicle training systems from Rheinmetall will be used by the German Army in its Combat Training Centre