USN and USMC hit the beach with new LCAC 100

In preparation for the arrival in the near future of more Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) platforms, also known as Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 100 vehicles, a new training facility has now been officially opened.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Assault Craft Unit 5 (ACU 5) complex at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California, to mark the event on 27 August.

ACU 5 is the largest USN unit operating the LCAC, with a mission to transport personnel, weapons, equipment and cargo from ship-to-shore and across the beach. The unit reports to Naval Beach Group 1 and ...