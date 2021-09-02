To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

USN and USMC hit the beach with new LCAC 100

2nd September 2021 - 10:07 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

RSS

The first two LCAC 100s are now being used for hands-on training. (Photo: DVIDS)

With the US Navy/USMC SSC LCAC 100 platforms now entering service, a new training centre has been officially opened to train crews at Camp Pendleton.

In preparation for the arrival in the near future of more Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) platforms, also known as Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 100 vehicles, a new training facility has now been officially opened.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Assault Craft Unit 5 (ACU 5) complex at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California, to mark the event on 27 August. 

ACU 5 is the largest USN unit operating the LCAC, with a mission to transport personnel, weapons, equipment and cargo from ship-to-shore and across the beach. The unit reports to Naval Beach Group 1 and ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users