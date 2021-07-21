Waning buying power hits USN plans, CNO warns

ODIN dazzler destined for more destroyers
Shipborne C-UAS laser will be installed on five more Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
A bigger budget is essential for the USN to meet its growth targets, the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) remarked on 20 July during a virtual event ahead of the Navy League Sea-Air-Space conference on 1-4 August.
ADM Michael Gilday said if the budget stays flat or decreases, the capacity of the service will decline in turn.
The DoD aims to raise the size of the USN to 355 surface vessels and submarines; however, a current shipbuilding plan outlined a goal for a fleet of 321-372 vessels.
The CNO called a 355-vessel fleet a 'good target', noting it was in the ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Shipborne C-UAS laser will be installed on five more Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Constellation-class frigates will benefit from combat system upgrades.
Innovative sea mine clearance system requires no human intervention or explosives.
India has issued an RfP to selected contenders for its conventional submarine acquisition, but a long and winding road lies ahead.
The USN is integrating the AN/SPY-6 scalable radar on corvettes, frigates and cruisers.
A UAS swarm dropped underwater vehicles into the sea and delivered supplies to Royal Marine (RM) Commandos, while an autonomous surface vessel monitored the horizon during Autonomous Advance Force 4.0.