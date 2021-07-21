Waning buying power hits USN plans, CNO warns

A bigger budget is essential for the USN to meet its growth targets, the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) remarked on 20 July during a virtual event ahead of the Navy League Sea-Air-Space conference on 1-4 August.

ADM Michael Gilday said if the budget stays flat or decreases, the capacity of the service will decline in turn.

The DoD aims to raise the size of the USN to 355 surface vessels and submarines; however, a current shipbuilding plan outlined a goal for a fleet of 321-372 vessels.

The CNO called a 355-vessel fleet a 'good target', noting it was in the ...