To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

Waning buying power hits USN plans, CNO warns

21st July 2021 - 12:07 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) ADM Michael Gilday during a visit to Naval Expeditionary Intelligence Command. (Photo: USN.)

ADM Michael Gilday warns about the effects of constrained funding on vital USN capabilities, as the service strives to fulfil plans to sustain a fleet of 355 vessels.

A bigger budget is essential for the USN to meet its growth targets, the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) remarked on 20 July during a virtual event ahead of the Navy League Sea-Air-Space conference on 1-4 August.

ADM Michael Gilday said if the budget stays flat or decreases, the capacity of the service will decline in turn.

The DoD aims to raise the size of the USN to 355 surface vessels and submarines; however, a current shipbuilding plan outlined a goal for a fleet of 321-372 vessels.

The CNO called a 355-vessel fleet a 'good target', noting it was in the ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users