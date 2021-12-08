CAE continues AWACS trainer support

AWACS flight training device. (Photo: CAE)

CAE USA supports an E-3A flight training device for the USAF at Tinkler AFB, Oklahoma.

CAE USA is exercising the seventh option year under its basic contract for the E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) flight crew trainer at Tinker AFB in Oklahoma, the DoD announced on 6 December.

Work on a $10.19 million contract modification from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is expected to be completed by 31 December 2022.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that CAE designed two E-3A operation flight trainers and one flight training device for the USAF. Under a subcontract from L3 Communications, CAE designed and manufactured the three devices for the E-3 training centre at Tinker AFB.