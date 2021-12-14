SAF-TAC capabilities expand for JTACs

SimCentric’s new mixed-reality variant of its SAF-TAC system allows a JTAC to use emulated equipment such as a laser rangefinder in the virtual environment. (Photo: SimCentric)

Joint terminal attack controllers can enhance their training in the virtual world with mixed reality.

SimCentric used I/ITSEC 2021 to reveal an MR capability in its SAF-TAC VR training system.

VP-Innovation Tom Constable told Shephard that SAF-TAC uses the open-source UnReal Engine to take advantage of the huge investment made by the gaming industry in its technology.

He explained that the aim is to create a military training system that will engage users, is portable and is available at the point of need. All the SAF-TAC versions use the Unreal Engine-integrated OpenXR tool as standard.

The basic SAF-TAC Solo provides a simple individual Android-based standalone capability which consists of a MetaQuest 2 HMD and two handheld controllers, each with only two switches: grab and shoot.

The user can therefore conduct simple individual training in the virtual world, using various weapons and equipment and with automated instruction. Constable emphasised that this concentrated on processes, not actual skills.

SAF-TAC also provides a collective training capability up to platoon level, using the same equipment plugged into a laptop, enabling low-level tactics, techniques and procedures to be learnt and practised. Constable noted that this was particularly useful for junior command training.

SimCentric has now added the MR SAF-TAC JTAC to the range. This uses a Varjo XR3 headset with pass-through cameras and two VIVE knuckle controllers. It provides human eye resolution with a full synthetic wrap around and is integrated with SimCentric’s SAF-FIRES joint fires software solution.

The MR capability enables the use of emulated equipment in the virtual world by allowing the JTAC to see and handle objects within an adjustable range of the headset. For example, an emulated LRF can be seen and handled, but the sight picture will be of the virtual environment.

The basic versions have been widely trialled by UK and other forces. Constable said that SAF-TAC JTAC was being delivered to the first, unspecified, customer in late January 2022.