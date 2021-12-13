SimCentric enhances range planner

A screenshot of the latest version of SimCentric’s SAF-FORESIGHT range safety tool showing 3D safety zones and individual entities with their risk status, including red and amber alerts. (Photo: SimCentric)

Live fire exercise plans with SAF-FORESIGHT can now be submitted and approved digitally

SimCentric showcased additional capabilities to its SAF-FORESIGHT live range planning system at I/ITSEC 2021. SAF-FORESIGHT is a 3D range safety, planning, visualisation, briefing, risk assessment, analysis and safety intervention tool supporting live-fire collective military training. It is in service with the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The tool enables exercise planners to generate weapon danger areas and movement boxes on training area maps and display them in 3D, enabling an exercise to be checked automatically for safety rule compliance and adjusted where necessary and then rehearsed in accelerated time.

Live fire exercise plans can now be submitted and approved digitally, saving time, and SAF-FORESIGHT also enables more efficient use to be made of limited range resources.

The tool has previously been integrated with Cubic’s CATS-Metrix range instrumentation system to provide a live visualisation of activity that can alert exercise control (EXCON) to an enhanced risk to dismounted troops and vehicles.

Gareth Collier, VP of strategy at SimCentric, told Shephard that the library of risk algorithms had been improved and extended and could now be assigned to additional entities including fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing platforms and UAVs.

He said that the tool is agnostic and can be integrated in different constructive simulation environments, including Lockheed Martin’s EPIC and the MAK One platform.

Collier added that by using the Plexsys ASCOT 7 constructive simulation, SAF-FORESIGHT can take a live IFF feed from an aircraft over L16, L11 or VMF and display its position relative to the safety zones and impact areas for the exercise, with different levels of risk alert. This enables EXCON either to direct the aircraft away from risk or halt the exercise.

SAF-FORESIGHT has also been integrated with Systematic’s SitaWare BMS as a proof of concept for the New Zealand Defence Force. This provides an exercising unit HQ with a single tactical and safety picture.

Apart from the active Australian contracts that include further doctrine expansion, Collier described considerable interest from other NATO nations, including some formal test and evaluation processes.

‘Feedback has been very good,’ he said, adding that ‘we shouldn’t be killing our soldiers on live-fire training activities and this helps to mitigate that risk’.