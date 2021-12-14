NFTE gathers pace as initial campus locations announced

Elementary flight training at LOM Praha will take place on the Z-142C. (Photo: LOM Praha)

NATO Flight Training Europe is moving forward at speed, as it announces an initial pair of fast-jet pilot training campuses.

The 10 nations participating in the NATO Flight Training Europe (NFTE) programme have officially designated the initial two NFTE Training Campuses.

Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Spain, and Turkey aspire to create a NATO-led flight training organisation to provide training for fixed- and rotary-wing pilots, UAV pilots and sensor operators.

The two NFTE Training Campuses selected are the International Flight Training School (IFTS) — currently located at Lecce in Italy but set to move to Decimomannu, Sardinia in 2022 — and the Flight Training Center (CLV) in Pardubice in the Czech Republic.

According to NATO, these first two sites will concentrate on fast-jet pilot training. The CLV can take pilots from elementary through to basic jet training (Phase I – III), while IFTS focuses on Phase III-IV training.

NATO said that this selection ‘marks a critical initial milestone in NFTE’s ambition to fundamentally reshape the air crew training landscape in Europe toward less fragmentation, lower training costs and increased interoperability’.

CLV is operated by LOM Praha and as well as fixed-wing fast-jet training, it also conducts fixed-wing multi-engine and rotary-wing training. The company owns Czech training and simulation provider VR Group, and it conducts MRO operations primarily on the Russian Mil family of helicopters.

The L-39 will provide the basic jet trainer phase at Pardubice. (Photo: LOM Praha)

The LOM Praha flight training aircraft fleet comprises Enstrom 480 and Mi-17 helicopters and L-39, Z-142C and L-410 fixed-wing aircraft; the latter is used for multi-engine training. Simulators for these aircraft are provided by VR Group.

IFTS initially began life as a partnership between Leonardo and the Italian Air Force but it was strengthened by the addition of CAE, the supplier of the GBTS that is used to support the M-346 fleet used by IFTS.

Like CLV, IFTS already has international clients, in its case Qatar, Germany and Japan.

NFTE is certainly moving forward at pace and the targets set by NATO and its 10 members are being met. According to NATO, students will start their training at the two sites in 2023 and although this is a slip of one year compared to NATO's initially declared target, it must still be considered a success given the differing needs and cultures of the 10 air forces involved in the project.

The real challenge will be to get sufficient nations to sign up to the programme, although investment in this early phase is minimal considering this initial fast-jet training offering largely makes use of extant resources.

The other challenge of course is to ensure common standards across the training sites. NATO is yet to openly discuss how this will be managed but Shephard understands a central flight standards office will be established in the coming months to address this issue.