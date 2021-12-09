Boeing obtains FMS-funded F-15SA training modification

A Royal Saudi Air Force maintenance airman walks around an F-15SA at Nellis AFB during a March 2019 exercise. (Photo: USAF/Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz)

Saudi Arabia is acquiring 84 F-15A aircraft from Boeing and the company is also upgrading 70 F-15SA variants to the F-154SA configuration.

Boeing has been awarded a $93.39 million ‘bilateral requirements contract modification’ for the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) F-15SA OEM training programme, the DoD announced on 8 December.

The modification (to a contract originally awarded in November 2013) adds an 18-month ordering period to the multi-year basic contract and involves 100% FMS to Saudi Arabia.

Work is expected to be completed by 31 December 2023 in Saudi Arabia at King Khalid Air Base, Khamis Mushayt; King Faisal Air Base, Tabuk; and King Abdul Aziz Air Base.

The main difference between the F-15SA and other F-15 variants is that the former features a fly-by-wire flight control system instead of a digital electronic control system.