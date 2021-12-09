Boeing obtains FMS-funded F-15SA training modification

Indonesian Navy receives pair of Bell 505s
Two newly delivered Bell 505 helicopters will be used by the Indonesian Navy for basic flight training.
Boeing has been awarded a $93.39 million ‘bilateral requirements contract modification’ for the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) F-15SA OEM training programme, the DoD announced on 8 December.
The modification (to a contract originally awarded in November 2013) adds an 18-month ordering period to the multi-year basic contract and involves 100% FMS to Saudi Arabia.
Work is expected to be completed by 31 December 2023 in Saudi Arabia at King Khalid Air Base, Khamis Mushayt; King Faisal Air Base, Tabuk; and King Abdul Aziz Air Base.
Saudi Arabia is acquiring 84 F-15A aircraft from Boeing and the company is also upgrading 70 F-15SA variants to the F-154SA configuration.
The main difference between the F-15SA and other F-15 variants is that the former features a fly-by-wire flight control system instead of a digital electronic control system.
CAE USA supports an E-3A flight training device for the USAF at Tinkler AFB, Oklahoma.
Launched at I/ITSEC 2021 by Finnish HMD specialist Varjo, the Aero entry-level device features MVRsimulation's PTMT.
This year’s I/ITSEC revealed some changed priorities in the military training sector, due not only to COVID-19 but also to the availability of the latest technologies.
Modular open source architecture forms the backbone of PEO STRI programmes.
The LVC Training Environment programme will represent a new step for the USMC and USN when it starts operating in FY2023.