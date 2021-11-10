To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USMC invests in the future of training

10th November 2021 - 17:15 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

An artist's rendition of the new MCWAC at Quantico. (Photo: DVIDS)

A brand new Marine Corps Wargaming and Analysis Center (MCWAC) at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia should enhance training and support future planning.

The USMC has broken ground on the Marine Corps Wargaming and Analysis Center (MCWAC) at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. The new 100,000ft² (9,290m²) facility will house a range of training and simulation technologies to train and assist the USMC in conducting operational training and planning.

‘This new wargaming facility represents the Marine Corps’ undying effort to support the future Marine,’ said Lt Col Raymond Feltham, programme manager for Wargaming Capability at Marine Corps System Command (MCSC). ‘MCWAC will offer innovative capabilities that will prepare them for battle against an ever-evolving threat.’

The decision to build the MCWAC followed planning and researching …

