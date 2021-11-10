USMC invests in the future of training

Elbit UK gains slice of CTTP pie
Elbit UK continues to grow its UK defence programme portfolio with the award of the ICAVS(D) programme, a pathfinder for CTTP.
The USMC has broken ground on the Marine Corps Wargaming and Analysis Center (MCWAC) at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. The new 100,000ft² (9,290m²) facility will house a range of training and simulation technologies to train and assist the USMC in conducting operational training and planning.
‘This new wargaming facility represents the Marine Corps’ undying effort to support the future Marine,’ said Lt Col Raymond Feltham, programme manager for Wargaming Capability at Marine Corps System Command (MCSC). ‘MCWAC will offer innovative capabilities that will prepare them for battle against an ever-evolving threat.’
The decision to build the MCWAC followed planning and researching …
UKMFTS will supplement current GECO mission planning devices used on the T-6 Harvard with devices on other fixed-wing and rotary-wing fleets.
With the demise of ASDOT nearly three years ago, the UK MoD is looking to fill some live air training gaps with its Operational Readiness Training Aerial Support Service requirement. Is the winner already home and hosed?
The USN has published its vision for future aviation training that covers the gamut of live, virtual and constructive training — but achieving its goal will present a massive challenge.
New ocean simulation software from Sundog Software highlights the move towards games engines for maritime simulation.
Second ‘uplift’ contract under MFTS includes more Texan trainers and simulators.