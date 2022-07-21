Farnborough 2022: Stirling Dynamics to supply F-35 sim stick and throttle
Cockpit controls manufacturer Stirling Dynamics has signed a long-term supplier agreement with Lockheed Martin to supply the F-35 stick and throttle cockpit sets for their full mission simulator.
The $14 million contract was announced during the Farnborough International Airshow on 18-22 July.
Stirling Dynamics has been closely engaged with the Joint Strike Fighter programme for many years and, as a sole-source contractor, the company has designed and manufactured its active side sticks and throttles for F-35 pilot training simulation.
Production is scheduled to commence immediately with the first sets scheduled for delivery before the end of 2022.
More from Training
-
Military Training magazine: Red Flag; live air training; and naval collective training
Read the latest edition of Military Training for free in our app or on your desktop.
-
Farnborough 2022: Rheinmetall to modernise simulators for German Navy Sea Lion helicopter maintenance
Simulators for helicopter maintenance training with the German Navy will be modernised by 2024 at Nordholz.
-
Farnborough 2022: Morocco orders H135 for primary training missions
The Royal Moroccan Air Force will use the fleet of H135s for utility and SAR training missions.
-
Farnborough 2022: Boeing and CAE to collaborate on global air training
The collaboration between CAE and Boeing will build on existing joint efforts and will seek to strengthen the presence of Boeing aircraft in the US and Europe.