To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Farnborough 2022: Stirling Dynamics to supply F-35 sim stick and throttle

Farnborough 2022: Stirling Dynamics to supply F-35 sim stick and throttle

21st July 2022 - 13:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Stirling Dynamics has been closely engaged with the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme for many years. (Photo: US DoD)

The company will begin the production of F-35 sim parts immediately and plans to deliver within six months.

Cockpit controls manufacturer Stirling Dynamics has signed a long-term supplier agreement with Lockheed Martin to supply the F-35 stick and throttle cockpit sets for their full mission simulator.

The $14 million contract was announced during the Farnborough International Airshow on 18-22 July.

Stirling Dynamics has been closely engaged with the Joint Strike Fighter programme for many years and, as a sole-source contractor, the company has designed and manufactured its active side sticks and throttles for F-35 pilot training simulation.

Production is scheduled to commence immediately with the first sets scheduled for delivery before the end of 2022.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us