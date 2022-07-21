Farnborough 2022: Stirling Dynamics to supply F-35 sim stick and throttle

Cockpit controls manufacturer Stirling Dynamics has signed a long-term supplier agreement with Lockheed Martin to supply the F-35 stick and throttle cockpit sets for their full mission simulator.

The $14 million contract was announced during the Farnborough International Airshow on 18-22 July.

Stirling Dynamics has been closely engaged with the Joint Strike Fighter programme for many years and, as a sole-source contractor, the company has designed and manufactured its active side sticks and throttles for F-35 pilot training simulation.

Production is scheduled to commence immediately with the first sets scheduled for delivery before the end of 2022.