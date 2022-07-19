Farnborough 2022: Aero Vodochody targets US market with L-39NG

Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody (Aero) and US-based Patriots Global Training (PGT) marked the first day of Farnborough International Airshow on 18 July by announcing an MoU to help Aero break into the US military aviation training market.

In the spotlight is Aero’s L-39NG advanced jet trainer that reached EMACC 2.0 certification in July.

Under the initiative, Aero and PGT will focus on increasing flight training services and establishing production of the L-39NG in the US.

It also includes support for ongoing aircraft manufacturing, components, logistics, aircraft testing and assistance in operating training facilities.

The partners will seek to establish a new regional maintenance and upgrade hub, and they also intend to set up licensed production for the L-39NGs.

‘We’ve taken the NG [L-39NG, and] we’re going to add some things to it in the form of mission software and mission computing,’ David Patrick, CEO of flight training solution provider PGT, explained during a press briefing at Farnborough.

Such improvements would enable the injections of synthetic elements into live training scenarios and practice involving fifth-generation fighter trainer tactics with sensor fusion, he added.

Aero received orders for the L-39NG from Hungary (12 aircraft), Portugal (12 with an option for six more), Senegal (four) and Vietnam (12) in the past, and elsewhere in Asia the Czech company is offering the aircraft for programmes in Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

In terms of US sales, Shephard Defence Insight notes that RSW Aviation placed an order for 18 L-39s in 2018 and Aero also signed a letter of intent with Draken International in 2015 to upgrade up to six L-39s.

Aero CEO and president Viktor Sotona said that the company’s main objectives are to solidify its production capacity and increase its presence across the globe.

Draken Europe's L-159Es will support adversary and aggressor training for the RAF. (Photo: Draken Europe)

When asked by Shephard whether the company would establish production facilities in other countries should its expansion aspiration come to fruition, Sotana said that the current Czech facility still has a lot of room for growth but a large enough order would convince him to do so.

The MoU announcement at Farnborough came just a few days after Aero said that its L-159E Honey Badger will begin the RAF Red Air Aggressor Training Service (IRAATS) under a cooperation agreement with Draken Europe.

Under the three-year contract, a fleet of eight Draken Europe L-159Es will support adversary and aggressor training for the RAF. Four of those are already in the UK and the rest are set to arrive in the coming months from Draken’s US base.

‘The Czech L-159 fighter is widely regarded as a strong workhorse. The fact that Draken has brought this squadron from the US to Europe only confirms the outstanding qualities of the L-159,’ Sotona said during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on 15-17 July.

The IRAATS programme was launched to account for the retirement of the Hawk T1s flown by 100 Squadron RAF and 736 Squadron RN Fleet Air Arm on 31 March this year and Draken Europe secured the programme in April.