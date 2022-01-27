'Fight's on' as Red Flag shows necessity of live air training

Nearly 100 aircraft and 3,000 personnel have deployed Nellis AFB in Nevada to participate in the first Red Flag exercise of 2022. Designed to provide realistic training and increase combat effectiveness for USAF and allied aircrew, the exercise began on 24 January and finishes on 11 February.

Referred to as ‘a contested combat training exercise’ by the USAF, Red Flag is in its 47th year and is coordinated at Nellis by the US Air Warfare Center and the 414th Combat Training Squadron. The exercise takes place at the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR).

The major live training complex that